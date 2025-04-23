Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 705.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.