Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 850.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulton Financial news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

FULT stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

