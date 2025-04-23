Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in KB Home by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of KBH opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

