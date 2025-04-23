Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,430,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Republic Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.38.

RSG opened at $242.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

