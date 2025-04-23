Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $80,000 Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 807.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 221,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

