Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,642,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DJT stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

