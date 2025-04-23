Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $83,000 Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 856.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,072,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,476 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,651,000 after acquiring an additional 98,120 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

