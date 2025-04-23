Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 786.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NMI by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NMI by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

