Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 811.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

