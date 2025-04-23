Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 233,858 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

