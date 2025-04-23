Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $94,000 Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 807.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.3 %

BNL opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.03. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Read Our Latest Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.