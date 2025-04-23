Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 14,285.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Amer Sports Trading Up 2.6 %

Amer Sports stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $34.00.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.