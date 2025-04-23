Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 833.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get California Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In related news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Resources

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.