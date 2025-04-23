Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 819.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,967,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 799,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,419,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,208.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 142,138 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.66. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

