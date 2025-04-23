Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 821.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

