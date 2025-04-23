Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 137,306 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,359.41. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -195.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -840.00%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

