Sterling Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,026,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,545,000 after buying an additional 1,238,300 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,589,000 after acquiring an additional 781,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,054,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after acquiring an additional 664,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 489,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $25,662,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

