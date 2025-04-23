Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 761.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SFBS opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.08. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

