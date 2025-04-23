Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,573 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 838.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 106,415 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 270,470 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 59.39%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.