Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,804 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 783.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,366,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190,998 shares in the company, valued at $866,972,640.60. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 627,000 shares of company stock worth $14,602,580 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.