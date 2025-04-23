Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,191 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 806.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBP. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First BanCorp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $214,160.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,606.50. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBP stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

