Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,873 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 814.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $47,920.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,760.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.