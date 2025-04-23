Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 724.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $52,402,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,436,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 737,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 545,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,445,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

