Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 815.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $39,626,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 598,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 88,993 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.49. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

