Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CL King upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

