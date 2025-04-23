Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 811.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

UniFirst Price Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $172.94 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $243.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.88.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

