Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 644.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 995,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 257,489 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 157,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

