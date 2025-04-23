Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 13,165 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 108,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $4,660,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,339,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.