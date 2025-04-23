Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In related news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $2,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,137.25. This represents a 84.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,894 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,220. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

