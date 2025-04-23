Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,850 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $94.00.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

