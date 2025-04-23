Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 32,431 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,431 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

