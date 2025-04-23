Stifel Canada Comments on Barrick Gold Q1 Earnings

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,358,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,060,036,000 after buying an additional 1,195,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $996,802,000 after buying an additional 9,598,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $516,055,000 after buying an additional 19,189,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,318,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,280,000 after buying an additional 278,292 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

