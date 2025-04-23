Stifel Canada Predicts Franco-Nevada Q1 Earnings

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$209.00.

TSE FNV opened at C$238.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$215.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$190.76. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$156.31 and a twelve month high of C$245.55.

In other news, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total transaction of C$108,540.35. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.81, for a total value of C$1,219,335.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,292. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

