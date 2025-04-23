Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$29.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELD. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ELD opened at C$26.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.66. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.94 and a 52-week high of C$28.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.99, for a total transaction of C$227,386.25. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 7,590 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$148,853.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,924 shares of company stock valued at $811,687. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

