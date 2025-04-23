Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$19.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Down 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

OLA stock opened at C$15.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 327.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$16.53.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total transaction of C$193,257.37. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 42,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$557,778.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,805. 51.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.