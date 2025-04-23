Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Report on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Insider Activity

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total transaction of C$1,035,680.00. Also, Director John Lewins sold 68,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total value of C$672,421.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,045.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.