Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Price

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.48.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $4,078,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 266,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

