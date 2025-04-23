Stifel Nicolaus Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$23.75

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPM. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,833 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$67,460.80. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$115,155.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,583 shares of company stock valued at $780,496. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
