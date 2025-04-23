Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,060 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,089% compared to the typical daily volume of 846 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The company’s revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $562,666.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,097,669.15. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $104,117.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 549.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 901.2% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 208,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,455 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

