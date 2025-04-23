StockNews.com Upgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to “Sell”

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DQ

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

NYSE DQ opened at $13.80 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $910.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The firm had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 134,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.