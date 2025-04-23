Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,109,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,778,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 411,411 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 467,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

