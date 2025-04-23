TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.33.

TSE:TRP opened at C$67.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$44.29 and a 1 year high of C$70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.57.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.16, for a total transaction of C$4,481,913.69. Also, Director Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,239.52. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,287 shares of company stock valued at $842,568 and have sold 145,977 shares valued at $9,810,511. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

