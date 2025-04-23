TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$60.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$55.25 and a 12 month high of C$82.88.

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.