TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.
