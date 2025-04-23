TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$99.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Metro from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.22.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
