TD Securities Lowers Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$28.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE DRM opened at C$18.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.30 million, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.39. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$16.60 and a one year high of C$33.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.84, for a total value of C$165,763.20. Also, Director Jennifer Koss sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.64, for a total value of C$57,336.64. Insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.