Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 330.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,996 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 181,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 338,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teekay by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 474,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $594.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

