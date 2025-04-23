TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 801.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 184,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

