Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TERN opened at $2.80 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

