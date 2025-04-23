Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Tevogen Bio Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TVGN opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Tevogen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 232,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $253,935.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,595,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,212.72. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,510 shares of company stock worth $446,763. 56.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tevogen Bio by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tevogen Bio by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tevogen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tevogen Bio by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.