Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Tevogen Bio Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of TVGN opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Tevogen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.09.
In other news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 232,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $253,935.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,595,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,212.72. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,510 shares of company stock worth $446,763. 56.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
