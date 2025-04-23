Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Hovde Group from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $528,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $16,938,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

